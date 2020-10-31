‘Land ownership new law in IIOJK violation of international law’

Jammu, October 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh Behl has said that the new law on land ownership imposed by India in the territory is a violation of international law.

Devinder Singh Behl in a statement issued in Jammu said that India wanted to change the demography of IIOJK. He deplored that last year in August, the Bharatiya Janata Party Indian government led by Narendra Modi repealed the special status of the territory and impose military siege to further its Hindutva agenda in the territory.

He said that under these laws India wanted to settle RSS and BJP goons in IIOJK to change the population ratio but the Kashmiri people would never surrender to India despite its cruel acts and fascist tactics.

Devinder Singh Behl said that the Indian rulers were using different tactics to prevent the Kashmiri people from carrying forward their liberation movement. He said that India had also targeted Hurriyat leaders, journalists, welfare organizations and human rights activist, Khurram Pervez, in Srinagar, adding that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

APHC leader termed these illegal moves as frustration of India and said the time is not far when Kashmiris will get freedom from Indian yoke. He said Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory, therefore, India could not enforce any law in the region. He urged the international community to play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people so that lasting peace could be established in the region.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of IIOJK were being deprived of their lands.

He said that the dream of sustainable peace and development in South Asia could not be realized until the Kashmir dispute was resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

