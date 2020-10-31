Modi regime intensifies its efforts to change IIOJK demography

Jammu, October 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has intensified its efforts to change the demographic composition of the territory.

Just days after the Modi regime introduced the new law that allows outsiders to own land in the territory, the occupation authorities have transferred 2.4 lakh kanals of land to the Industries and Commerce Department. This land will be granted to Indian industrial houses for investment purposes. Almost an equal kanals of land will be notified shortly following clearance from the Forest Department as despite COVID-19 pandemic, at least 65 big Indian industrial houses are constantly in touch with the authorities to set up their units, reported Jammu-based English daily Excelsior.

The Indian government had kept target of 4.8 lakh kanals of land for inviting investments in IIOJK following abolition of special status of the territory on August 05, 2019, the daily said. It included extension of existing Industrial Estates as well as setting up of new Estates not only in the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar but also in other districts of the territory.

Of 4.8 lakh kanals target, the occupation authorities have transferred 2.4 lakh kanals land to the Industries and Commerce Department in Srinagar, Baramulla, Badgam, Pulwama and Islamabad districts of the Kashmir Valley and Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region. Of 2.4 lakh kanals land kept at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department by the authorities, 1.6 lakh kanals is in Jammu division and 80,000 kanals in Kashmir division.

The authorities of IIOJK had held roadshows in various Indian states before Coronavirus pandemic broke out. The occupation authorities say that many of the business houses among those who had shown interest for investments in IIOJK during these roadshows are still in touch with them and are keen to invest in the territory.

Political analysts and experts are of the view that this land will be transferred to the Indian industrialists for setting-up industrial units. They say that then Indian citizens will be brought to IIOJK in the shape of workforce and settled in the territory on permanent basis, thus effecting a change in the demographic composition of the territory.

