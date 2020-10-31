Pakistan expects from US an even-handed treatment with respect to India: PM

Islamabad, Oct 31 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan expects from the United States an even-handed treatment with respect to India, especially on the Kashmir dispute.

In an interview with a German magazine in Islamabad, he said the South Asian region is a hot-spot and it could flare up at any time.

The Prime Minister said: “What we really want from the U.S. is evenhanded treatment with respect to India, especially with the dispute in Kashmir. The region is a hotspot, it could flare up at any time. That’s why we expect the U.S., as the strongest country in the world, to be even handed, whoever becomes president. The U.S. thinks India will contain China, which is a completely flawed premise. India is a threat to its neighbors, to China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and to us. It has the most extremist, racist government on the subcontinent. It is a fascist state, inspired by the Nazis in the 1920s and ’30s.”

“Read the writings of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the intellectual forerunner of Prime Minister* Narendra Modi’s party. They openly admired Hitler. The Nazis wanted to get rid of the Jews. The RSS wanted to rid India of the Muslims,” the Prime Minister added.

