Shutdown in IIOJK against India’s anti-Kashmir moves

Srinagar, October 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed, today, against Modi government’s nefarious designs to change the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir by allowing Hindus from India to buy land in the territory.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and supported by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Peoples League and other pro-freedom organizations. All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the roads in the occupied territory.

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has imposed new laws in IIOJK that allow the Indian citizens to own land in the occupied territory. The move is part of Modi regime’s plans to convert Muslim majority into a minority by settling Indian Hindus in the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the people of IIOJK to strongly resist the nefarious Indian moves.

The Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and its senior leaders, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Bilal Ghani Lone and Masroor Abbas Ansari in a joint statement said that the imperialistic approach of the fascist Modi regime was bound to fail. The leaders maintained that the Kashmiri people were not some dumb driven cattle who would yield to the imperial laws.

Like this: Like Loading...