Strike against Indian machinations cripples normal life in IIOJK

Kashmiris hailed for showing resentment against Indian moves

Srinagar, October 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, normal life was crippled today, due to complete strike against Modi government’s nefarious designs to change the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir by allowing Hindus from India to buy land in the territory.

Call for the shutdown was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and supported by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other pro-freedom organizations. Today’s strike was exemplary as all shops, business establishments and petrol pumps were closed while traffic was off the road in the territory. The occupation authorities deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in various areas to prevent people from staging anti-India demonstrations. Pertinently, Modi-led fascist Indian government has imposed new law in IIOJK that allows the Indian citizens to own land in the occupied territory.

The APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, and Hurriyat forum in their statements appreciated the IIOJK people for observing total shutdown and showing their resentment against Modi regime’s nefarious machinations. Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani also deplored that India is using its notorious National Investigation Agency to defame Hurriyat leadership and Kashmir liberation movement. APHC leader, Devinder Singh Behl, in a statement in Jammu said, the new law on land ownership imposed by India in the territory is a gross violation of UN resolutions and international law.

The Indian communal government has intensified its efforts to change the demography of the territory. In the latest move, its authorities in IIOJK have transferred 2.4 lakh kanals of land to the Industries and Commerce Department and almost an equal kanals of land will be notified shortly. Political analysts and experts are of the view that this land will be allotted to the Indian industrialists for setting up industrial units. They say that Indian citizens then will be brought to IIOJK in the shape of workforce and settled in the territory on permanent basis, thus effecting a change in the demographic composition of the territory.

Meanwhile, prominent religious cleric and Vice President of Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadith, Maulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, was released, today, from over 20 months illegal detention. Veeri, who was arrested on February 24, last year, was lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu after being booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act. Delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum visited Reban area of Shopian and congratulated prominent Hurriyat leader, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, on his release from illegal detention.

A media report says that journalism has become especially risky in IIOJK since the Indian government revoked special status of the territory last year. The report by BBC says this seems evident this week when India’s NIA searched the offices of daily Greater Kashmir and the home of AFP correspondent Parvaiz Bukhari in Srinagar.

The AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum in a meeting in Islamabad, today, urged the international community to stop India from changing the demography of IIOJK and facilitate resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the relevant UN resolutions. KMS

Like this: Like Loading...