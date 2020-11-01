Afridi urges UN to intervene into Indian govt’s illegal transfer of land in IIOJK

Islamabad, November 01 (KMS): The Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi has urged the United Nations to make an immediate intervention into the Indian government’s illegal transfer of land to its Industries and Commerce Divisions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, he said that the Indian actions in IIOJK were illegal and in blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions and were aimed at genocide of Kashmiris.

He also asked the United Nations to take note of the ongoing raids of Indian notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the offices and residences of human rights defenders, journalists, members of civil society and humanitarian aid organizations operating in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Shehryar Afridi, said Hindutva regime of India wants to cover up the ongoing genocide in IIOJK by gagging the voices of media and human rights organizations. He said, the RSS goons and Modi administration cannot fool the world on Kashmiri genocide.

He said the government of Pakistan will continue to expose the inhuman actions of the colonial rulers in IIOJK and the world must break its criminal silence and give freedom to Kashmiris.

