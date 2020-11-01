‘Crippling strike proves IIOJK people never accepted India’s occupation’

Srinagar, November 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous has said that the crippling strike, observed by IIOJK people, yesterday, against India has made it clear to New Delhi that they do not recognize its illegal occupation over their homeland.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India should read writing on the wall and allow the Kashmiris to decide their future through plebiscite. He said that the way the people of IIOJK observed strike against the oppressive Indian laws and the change in the demography of the territory was enough to open the eyes of India and the international community.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and India had violated international law by amending the state subject, Property Act, Sections 370 and 35-A. He added that India forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 and the Kashmiri people had been fighting for their right since then which had been recognized by the international community.

Khawaja Firdous said that Kashmiri people had made unprecedented sacrifices for their rights and the sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste. He said that Kashmir dispute had been pending with the United Nations for the last seven decades due to India’s stubborn policy.

The DPM Chairman said that India was never sincere to initiate dialogue with Pakistan on Kashmir dispute while Pakistan had always wanted peace in the region and it wanted a permanent solution to the dispute according to the wishes of Kashmiris. He added that unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, lasting peace could not be established in South Asia.

Khawaja Firdous urged the international community to play its due role in resolving the Kashmir dispute so that peace could be established in the South Asian region.

