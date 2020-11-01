GB people celebrating 73rd independence anniversary today

Gilgit Baltistan, November 01 (KMS): The people of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) are celebrating their 73rd independence anniversary, today.

It was on this day on November in 1947, when people of Gilgit Baltistan led by the Gilgit Scouts stood against the Dogra Governor, Brigadier Ghansara Singh and arrested him. They also announced the liberation of Gilgit-Baltistan from the Dogra rule and hoisted Pakistan’s national flag.

The regional government has declared an official holiday on the occasion, where rallies and functions highlighting the importance of the day are being organized.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Yadgar-i-Shuhada in Chinarbagh Gilgit. Governor Gilgit-Baltistan, caretaker chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Commander FCNA along with war veterans and civil and military officials attended the ceremony.

The officials laid floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada and offered Fateha for the martyrs. A contingent of police presented a guard of honour on the occasion.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address in Gilgit, today, indicated that GB would be made a provisional province within the framework of UN resolutions.

