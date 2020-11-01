India can’t hide reality on Kashmir through propaganda machinery

#IndianPropagandaOfPeaceInIIOJK

Srinagar, November 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India cannot hide massacres, mass arrests, raids, extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations committed by its forces through its propaganda machinery.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that New Delhi is misleading the world by falsely propagating that peace is returning to territory while the fact is that 23 innocent Kashmiris including a woman were killed by its troops in just last month of October. The report maintained that of these 23 martyrs, three youth were killed by the troops in fake encounters in IIOJK.

The report cited the Indian media and said that as many 125 youth martyred by Indian forces during CASOs, this year, were buried in far-flung areas and their bodies were not handed over to their families for burial according to Islamic teachings.

The atmosphere of fear and terror created through the killing and arrest of Kashmiri youth in the garb of so-called cordon and search operations jointly launched by Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and police and raids by Indian probe body, National Investigation Agency, has virtually turned IIOJK into a military garrison, the report added.

Besides heart-wrenching stories of killings, torture, abductions, loot and plunder coming out daily from occupied Kashmir, the report said, the Kashmiri people are being turned alien in their own land through introduction of draconian laws by the India’s fascist Modi regime.

The report pointed out that Indian stubbornness was impeding the way to resolve the Kashmir dispute and bring peace to the region. It, however, said that Kashmiris’ passion for freedom can’t be conquered by Indian militaristic approach.

Like this: Like Loading...