India claims killing mujahid commander in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr 23 Kashmiris in October

Srinagar, November 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a prominent mujhaid commander, Dr Saifullah, in Srinagar, today.

The troops killed Dr. Saifullah during a cordon and search operation in Rangreth area on the outskirts of the city. Inspector General of IIOJK Police Vijay Kumar while talking to media in Srinagar claimed that the martyr was top commander of Hizbul Mujhahideen who was killed during an encounter. He said that one youth was arrested during the operation.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 23 Kashmiris including a woman during the last month of October. Three of the martyrs were killed in fake encounters. At least, 42 people were injured in firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian forces’ personnel on peaceful protesters in the territory. Indian police arrested 94 people and destroyed 7 residential houses and structures, while 5 women were molested during the 363 cordon and search operations in different areas in the month.

The report says that the above-mentioned data rejects New Delhi’s propaganda that peace is returning to territory. The report asked if the propaganda has some worth then why 125 youth martyred this year, as Indian media reported, were buried in far-flung areas, away from their hometowns, and their bodies were not handed over to their families. Giving the reason, the report quoted an Indian Army officer who said that the youth were buried in far-off places because the burial procession attracts huge local crowds to join the freedom struggle with new zeal and fervor.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum during a visit to the residence of martyr Javaid Ahmed at Wampora in Pulwama urged the world community to take notice of the rising Indian state terrorism in IIOJK. APHC leader, Khawaja Firdous in a statement in Srinagar said that the crippling strike, observed by IIOJK people, yesterday, made it clear to India that the Kashmiris do not recognize its illegal occupation over their homeland. Police registered a case against a Twitter handle in Shopian district. Police, however, did not identify the user.

The Press Club of India in a statement in New Delhi expressed great concern over raid by the sleuths of National Investigation Agency on office of the English daily, Greater Kashmir saying that the NIA action was contrary to the spirit of media freedoms.

