Indian police claim to have killed top mujahid commander

Srinagar, November 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a prominent mujhaid commander, Dr Saifullah, in Srinagar, today.

The troops killed Dr Saifullah during a cordon and search operation in Rangreth area on the outskirts of the city.

Inspector General of IIOJK Police Vijay Kumar while talking to media in Srinagar claimed that the martyr was top commander of Hizbul Mujhahideen who was killed during an encounter in the city. He said that one youth was arrested during the operation.

