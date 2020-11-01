JKYSF expresses solidarity with martyr’s family in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF), visited the residence of martyr Javaid Ahmed at Khanda Wampora in Pulwama and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Indian troops martyred Javaid Ahmed recently during a cordon and search operation at Mochva in Srinagar.

The delegation comprised JKYSF Vice Chairman, Ghulam Rasool Kaloo, Chief Coordinator, Tauseef Ahmed, Faisal Ahmed and Abdul Satar.

Expressing solidarity with the victim family, the delegation reiterated that the Kashmiris’ sacrifices would not go waste.

The members of the delegation urged the world community to take notice and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and sentiments of the people of Kashmir.

