Pakistan rejects Modi’s statement, says biggest beneficiary of Pulwama attack was BJP govt

Islamabad, November 01 (KMS): Pakistan has categorically rejected the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s insinuation of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama attack by alluding to remarks made by a minister in the National Assembly.

Foreign Office Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez in a statement issued in Islamabad, today, said Pakistan firmly believes that the biggest beneficiary of the February 2019 Pulwama attack was the BJP government, as it resulted in BJP’s landslide victory in Lok Sabha elections following their virulent anti-Pakistan electoral campaign.

He said that India has failed to provide any credible evidence of Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the Pulwama attack.

“This is a brazen attempt to twist the remarks of the federal minister, who was referring to the befitting response given by the Pakistan Armed Forces in broad day-light to India’s ill-conceived misadventure of 26 February 2019, in violation of the UN Charter and international law,” he added.

“It is the BJP leadership’s incurable obsession with Pakistan that impels them to invariably blame Pakistan for their own failings and shortcomings. Most notably, it has been a part and parcel of the BJP’s electoral strategy to raise Pakistan ‘bogey’ in the attempt to galvanise voters’ support, while seeking to divert public attention from their domestic and foreign policy failures,” the statement added.

The spokesperson once again advised the BJP regime to stop dragging Pakistan into India’s domestic politics, especially at the time of elections in India.

Instead of mobilizing the electorate through stoking of anti-Pakistan sentiments, the BJP leadership would be well-advised to win voter support by demonstrating actual performance in meeting the expectations of the Indian people, the FO spokesperson concluded.

