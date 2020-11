Srinagar, November 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, police have registered a case against a Twitter handle in Shopian district for using social media.

A police official has confirmed that a case has been registered against the Twitter handle in Shopian.

The official, however, did not identify the user. “We have started the investigation. The law will take its own course,” said the official.

