India using every tactic to affect future plebiscite in IIOJK

#PlebisciteInIIOJK

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Modi-led fascist Indian government is imposing nowadays colonial laws including land and domicile laws with an aim to change IIOJK demography to affect the UN-pledged plebiscite in future.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service in Srinagar, today, said that since high-ups in India including the RSS-backed present ruling dispensation is convinced that the international community could anytime force India to grant the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future through plebiscite under UN resolutions, they are using every brutal tactic to manipulate the supposed plebiscite.

Kashmiri people who are giving sacrifices for right to self-determination as it is the only solution to the Kashmir dispute are facing New Delhi’s wrath for demanding the UN-mandated plebiscite, not election dramas, staged, off and on, by India in the territory to mislead the international community, the report added.

It urged the world community to hold India accountable for defying UN resolutions and violating international obligations on Jammu and Kashmir. KMS—5K

