Indo-Nepal border to have laser walls

New Delhi, November 02 (KMS): In view of wide-ranging disapproval to Modi-led fascist Indian government’s policies by its neighbours, India is planning to have laser walls or infrared fencing on the 1,751 kilometer long Indo-Nepal border.

The infrared fencing will be in place around the Sonauli check-post on the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh and will be extended to the border areas in Uttarakhand.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) that guards the Indo-Nepal border, has taken a cue from the Border Security Force (BSF) which has installed infrared fencing along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

The work to install infrared fencing was supposed to commence early this year and completed, the project could not take off due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Now that the lockdown has eased, the work is likely to commence soon.

