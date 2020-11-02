JKYSF demands release of all IIOJK detainees

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum while welcoming the release of Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri and Sarjan Barkati has demanded the release of all social, political and religious leaders and activists languishing in different Indian jails since years.

JKYSF Vice Chairman Ghulam Rasool Kaloo along with party Chief Coordinator Tauseef Ahmed, Chief Spokesman Shafeeq Ahmed and Faisal Ahmed visited Pattan, Baramulla to interact with party workers and masses. He urged India to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolution. The delegation shared the latest anti-Kashmir Indian moves in IIOJK with the party workers and ordinary people.

Ghulam Rasool asked the party workers to work for the welfare of society and offer helping hand to the poor and marginalized section of the society.

