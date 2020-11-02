Kashmiris won’t allow India to snatch their land: Prof Butt

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): Senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has said that Kashmiris are masters of their land and destiny and India will be allowed to snatch their land through changing the Muslim majority character of the territory.

Addressing a religious congregation at Botingoo in Sopore, he said Kashmir is a disputed territory and a political problem, deep rooted in the political conscientious of world which needs to be understood by the Indian authorities.

The event was attended by large number of religious scholars, students and common people.

“We are giving sacrifices and are patient to reach our goal of freedom,” he said and added that it is not an administrative issue but a political problem which needs to be resolved through a political dialogue between Pakistan India and the real representatives of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said it needs to be understood that Kashmir is a dispute where three nuclear powers are directly involved which can be dangerous for the whole world. He said Kashmiris would resist every move to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

