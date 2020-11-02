Muslims, others asked to launch united battle against fascism

Jammu, November 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement has said that India is hatching conspiracies to change demographic character of the disputed territory.

APHC leader and JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem while addressing a one-day Dalit convention at Bishnah, Jammu said after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, India was pursuing colonial policies to change the demographic character of the territory.

He said after snatching democratic and political rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the RSS led Indian government was now depriving the locals of jobs and natural resources.

The JKPM chairman said New Delhi has launched an all-out war against Muslims and other minorities across India. He called upon the minorities to launch a united battle against forces of fascism. He said it was a question of their survival. The convention was attended by several ST, SC and OBC leaders.

