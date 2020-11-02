Protest demo in Srinagar against new land laws for IIOJK

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Civil Society Forum (CSF) on Monday held a protest demonstration near Press enclave in Srinagar.

The demonstration was held against the announcement of new land laws for the territory by the Indian government.

The CSF President, Qayoom Wani on the occasion said that the protest was against the attempts to change demography of IIOJK.

He said that all the leaders voiced their deep anguish and resentment against the attempts to change demography of the territory in the backdrop of the announcement of new land laws. He added that the CSF would continue its struggle against new land laws and attempts to change Muslim majority status into a minority.

The protesters demanded that the order must be revoked, otherwise, they would come on roads.

Later, the protest was foiled by police and several leaders of the organization were detained.

The JKCSF Chairman and former President of Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC), Abdul Qayoom Wani, Farooq Ahmad Trali, Nusrat Ahmad Beigh, Haji Farooq Ahmad Lone and Mohammad Akbar Mir participated in the protest demonstration.

