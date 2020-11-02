Rich tributes paid to martyr commander Dr Saifullah

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations while denouncing stepped-up Indian state terrorism have paid glowing tributes to the martyred mujhaid commander, Dr Saifullah.

Dr Saifullah was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Rangreth area on the outskirts of Srinagar, yesterday.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference while paying rich tributes to Dr. Saifullah in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the Kashmiris were indebted to huge and sacred sacrifices of their beloved and revered martyrs. The APHC spokesman added that despite limited resources the Kashkmiri youth were fighting the war of liberation with a mighty and cunning adversary and were sacrificing their precious lives for the cause of Islam and freedom.

“The real tribute to our brave sons of soil would be our pledge to continue our struggle with utmost honesty and dedication,” the spokesman said. He offered deep condolences with the family of Dr. Saifullah.

Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying tributes to Dr. Saifullah said that the Indian Army had crossed all limits of oppression and highly educated Kashmiri youth were being forced to take extreme step to justify their killing. He condemned the arrest of people who went to the house of the martyr commander for condolences and said that Kashmiris were being punished for their deep love for their heroes and freedom.

A delegation led by Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori managed to reach the residence of Dr. Saifullah to express solidarity with the bereaved family.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar said Dr Saifullah was a great son of soil whose priceless contribution to the freedom movement would never be forgotten. His absence will be felt in the rank and file of mujahiden and freedom lovers, he added. “The greatest tribute to this fearless commander will be to carry forward his mission i.e. complete freedom from India.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar said red hot blood of martyrs would never go in vain. Reacting to the mass destruction of property, loot and arson in Rengreth, he said it was an act of cowardice and a deliberate move to inflict collective punishment on the freedom-loving people of IIOJK.

In a statement Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Chairman, Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, said that despite being highly educated, Dr Saifullah took the path of greatness and sacrificed his life for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian rule.

The Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, while paying glowing tributes to mujahid commander, Dr Saifullah, said that the martyrs’ sacrifices were the real assets of the liberation movement, which would be protected at all costs.

It said that the Kashmiris were indebted to the martyrs like Dr Saifullah and his ilk as they instead of choosing luxuries sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom of their motherland.

The Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami maintained that India couldn’t subdue the indomitable spirit of the Kashmiris and their passion for freedom through its militaristic approach and that the IIOJK people would not relent until they realise their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Jammu and Kashmir Pariwaan-e-Wilayat said the manner in which Saifullah laid down his life for the Kashmiris’ freedom is admirable. It said that thousands of youth like Saifullah are ready to fight for the right to freedom till the accomplishment of the goal.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat AJK Convener, Ghulam Muhammad Safi while paying tributes to Dr Saifullah in a statement issued in Islamabad strongly condemned the killing by Indian occupational forces. He said the sacrifice of the martyr was reflective of his sincerity to the just cause of freedom. “These precious sacrifices are respectable and to be highly regarded,” he added.

In Muzaffarabad, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen during a meeting paid homage to Dr. Saifullah and offered prayers for the high ranks of the martyr and patience for the bereaved family.

Like this: Like Loading...