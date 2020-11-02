Secularism in India is in danger: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi, November 02 (KMS): Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor while terming the prejudiced policies of the Modi-led fascist regime as Frankenstein’s monster has said, secularism in India is in danger as the ruling dispensation could even remove the word from the Constitution.

Tharoor in an interview in New Delhi said, “We in the Congress party are very clear that we cannot allow ourselves to become a BJP-lite”.

Asked about his party being accused of peddling in soft Hindutva, Tharoor said he does recognise that there’s a very real and tangible concern for some liberal Indians over the issue.

“I have long argued that any attempt to emulate ‘Pepsi Lite’ by ‘BJP Lite’ will end up with us becoming like ‘Coke Zero’—that is, ‘Congress Zero’,” the former Indian minister said.

Underlining that the Congress makes a distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva, Tharoor said the Hinduism that “we respect is inclusive and non-judgemental”, whereas Hindutva is a political doctrine based on exclusion.

“So we are not offering a watered-down version of the BJP’s political messaging: Rahul Gandhi has made it explicitly clear that, for all his avowing his personal Hinduism by going to temples, he does not support any form of Hindutva, neither soft nor hard,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...