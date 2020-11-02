Speakers urge UN to give Kashmiris birth right

Muzaffarabad, November 02 (KMS): Speakers have called upon the United Nations to give the people of Jammu and Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination to decide their future, which they have been promised by the World Body.

Addressing Shuhada-e-Kashmir Conference in Muzaffarabad, today, they said that India was a usurper country, which had not only grabbed the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir but was also committing the worst kind of brutalities on the people of IIOJK.

They paid rich tributes to Shaheed Humayun Saeed on his 26th martyrdom anniversary and said that thousands of youths like Humayun Shaheed had sacrificed their lives for freedom from Indian domination. They said that the struggle for liberation from India would continue till taking it to its logical conclusion.

The speakers also paid glowing tributes to Mujahid Commander, Dr Saifullah and other martyrs of Kashmir. They said that Kashmiri youth were making sacrifices for the freedom of the homeland.

On the occasion, the funeral prayers in absentia of Dr Saifullah, who was martyred in Srinagar yesterday, were also offered.

Mohammad Saeed Mughal, father of Shaheed Humayun Saeed, Sardar Abdul Lateef Chughtai, Mohammad Akram Awan, Commander Tahir Ijaz, Qazi Shahid Hameed Advocate, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Mohammad Asghar Rasool, Qari Aqib Mua’avia, Mufti Mohammad Nadeem, Raja Afaq Ahmad Khan, Sher Zaman, Qazi Ghulam Murtaza and others addressed the conference.

