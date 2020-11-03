Agha Moosvi again placed under house arrest in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities have once again placed senior APHC leader and Anjuman Sharie Shiaan President, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi under house arrest in his Budgam hometown.

Personnel of Indian police were deployed outside the house of Agha Moosvi on Monday morning, and he was asked not to venture out.

The APHC leader told reporters over telephone that the authorities had once again placed him under house arrest. Earlier, restrictions on his movement were removed on the 2nd of the past month.

