Anjuman Sharai Shian holds interfaith conference in Srinagar

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Shari Shian held an interfaith conference in Srinagar in connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The President of Anjuman Shari Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, could not attend the conference due to house arrest.

The conference was chaired by Grand Mufti of IIOJK, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, and moderated by Professor Syed Afzal Madani. It was addressed by noted religious scholars and prominent leaders of other religions. Agha Syed Mujtaba Abbas Al-Moosvi delivered the welcome address. Other speakers included Grand Mufi, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam; Ameer of Karwan-e-Islami, Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami; special representative of Hurriyat forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Maulana Abdul Rehman Shams; Shaheed Maulana Shaukat Ahmed Shah’s son, Shoaib Shaukat Shah; Anjuman Hamaat-ul-Islam President, Maulana Khurshid Ahmad Qanungo; representative of Sikh community, Sardar Jagmohan Singh; renowned pastor, Pastor Paul; Molvi Ashiq Hussain, Syed Hussain Moosvi and Agha Syed Muhammad Aqeel Al-Moosvi. Syed Yousuf Al-Moosvi, Dr Syed Mudassir Rizvi, Maulana Hakim Sajjad and Agha Syed Ahmad Al-Moosvi also attended the conference.

The speakers described the enlightened teachings and perfect life of the Holy Prophet (SAW) as a model for the entire humanity. They said that the Holy Prophet (SAW) with his morals and character brought the world out of the mire of oppression. They said respect for humanity, human rights and justice are the salient features of the teachings of the Prophet of Islam (SAW).

Reacting in one voice against the repeated publication of blasphemous caricatures in France and the support extended to this heinous act by the French President, the speakers said that the disrespect of the sacred personalities in the name of freedom of speech could not be justified. They condemned the house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi. They said that all detained leaders should be set free so that they could perform their religious obligations.

