Four more youth go missing from South Kashmir

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, four more youth have gone missing in Pulwama and Shopian districts during the past one week.

The youth identified as Umar Mushtaq, Amir Ahmed, Shahnawaz Ahmad and Umar Ahmad are missing from the two districts.

The 11th class student, Umar Mushtaq, went missing in the last week of October and the family has filed a missing report in the Pampore Police station.

Pertinently, hundreds of youth have been, so far, martyred by Indian troops during clashes and in fake encounters in South Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...