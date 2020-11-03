Gupkar declaration rejects new land laws in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday rejected the new land laws introduced by Modi-led fascist Indian government in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that the real objective of repealing the original land laws and amending other laws on large scale is to implement the BJP government’s agenda of effecting demographic change and disempowering the IIOJK people.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, today, the PAGD said, “The repeal of the Big Landed Estates Abolition Act 1952 and amendments to Agrarian Reforms Act 1976 Act now allow the land to be transferred to non State Subjects, denuding the residents of Jammu and Kashmir of their most precious rights.”

“The changes in Development Act and creation of ‘security zones’ are bound to put ecosystem at peril in fragile environmental areas like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg,” the statement added.

The laws now introduced through amendments are not only against people of Jammu and Kashmir but undemocratic, unconstitutional and backward looking with only aim to disempower people and change the demography, said the Gupkar Declaration in the statement.

