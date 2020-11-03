Hindu extremist tried to attack, hoist Indian flag on PDP office

Jammu, November 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Hindu communal activist, Amandeep Singh Boparai tried to attack and hoist Indian flag at Peoples Democratic Party office in Jammu, today.

Boparai is the same person who had tried to demolish the PDP office in Jammu soon after the party chief Mehbooba Mufti had issued a statement, last week, on anti Kashmir laws imposed by India’s Narendra Modi government in IIOJK.

Amandeep Singh was reportedly taken to Gandhi Nagar police station. However, senior police officers refused to comment on the matter

Like this: Like Loading...