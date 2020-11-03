Archive: Current Month

November 2020
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Archives

Hindu extremist tried to attack, hoist Indian flag on PDP office

News Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

BJP Workers in Jammu Storm PDP Office, Hoist Tricolor | Kashmir ObserverJammu, November 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Hindu communal activist, Amandeep Singh Boparai tried to attack and hoist Indian flag at Peoples Democratic Party office in Jammu, today.

Boparai is the same person who had tried to demolish the PDP office in Jammu soon after the party chief Mehbooba Mufti had issued a statement, last week, on anti Kashmir laws imposed by India’s Narendra Modi government in IIOJK.

Amandeep Singh was reportedly taken to Gandhi Nagar police station. However, senior police officers refused to comment on the matter


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: