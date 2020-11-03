Indian govt blocks 12 pro-Khalistani websites

New Delhi, November 03 (KMS): Indian government has ordered to block 12 websites linked to various pro-Khalistani organisations.

Media reports quoting official sources said that some of the blocked websites were being directly operated by US-based Sikh representative organization, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

“12 websites have been ordered to be blocked by the Ministry of Electronics and IT under section 69 A of the IT Act. They were supporting pro-Khalistani activities. The order was issued on Monday,” reported Indian official news agency, Press Trust of India, quoting a source.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) is the nodal authority for monitoring the cyberspace in India.

The banned websites include SFJ4Farmers, pbteam, seva413, pb4u, sadapind, among others with “org” extension.

“Your requested URL has been blocked as per the directions received from Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. Please contact administrator for more information,” some of the banned websites said.

Last year, the Indian Home Ministry had banned SFJ for its pro-Khalistan activities. SFJ had pushed for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its campaign for Kahlistan.

The government of India had blocked 40 websites in July belonging to SFJ for supporting the pro-Khalistan activities.

Like this: Like Loading...