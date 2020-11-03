Archive: Current Month

Indian troops harass people during CASOs in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Masked soldiers, barred mosques and constant surveillance: Inside Kashmir under lockdown | openDemocracySrinagar, November 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops during the ongoing cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory terrorised and harassed inmates particularly women and children.

The troops along with the personnel of paramilitary forces barged into the houses in Verinag area of Islamabad district and threatened the inmates with dire consequences. The CASOs are also going on in different villages and towns of Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Budgam, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama areas.

On the other hand, a high alert has been sounded across Jammu district ahead of the annual Darbar Move.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested three innocent people during house raids in Ganderbal district.


