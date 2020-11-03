‘JKML leaders, activists facing worst political vendetta’

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League has said that India is subjecting JKML leaders and activists including its Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt for playing an active role in the ongoing freedom struggle.

The acting Chairman of the Muslim League, Abdul Ahad Parra, in a statement issued in Srinagar, while hailing the steadfastness of Masarrat Aalam Butt deplored that the party chairman had been in custody for the last ten years on baseless allegations. He is languishing in New Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail.

Abdul Ahad Parra said that other Hurriyat leaders and activists including Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Mohammad Rafiq Ganai, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Hakim Shaukat, Merajuddin Nanda, Mohammad Hayat Butt and Mohammad Yousuf Butt were also illegally detained in different Indian jails.

Parra mentioned that 37 times draconian Public Safety Act had been invoked against Masarrat Aalam Butt, and despite court orders he was not released, which was the worst example of cruelty and lawlessness. He said that Butt was a political leader who was fighting for the solution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions. He was arrested in 2010 only for political revenge, he added.

Parra appealed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and international human rights organizations to provide security for Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Naeem Ahmed Khan and other Kashmiri leaders and take immediate steps to ensure their release.

