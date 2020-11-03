Kashmiris asked to thwart India’s evil designs through unity

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, Khadim Hussain, has urged the Kashmiri people to thwart India’s nefarious designs with unity.

Khadim Hussain addressing a religious gathering at party’s headquarters in Budgam, said that Kashmiris can defeat India by adhering to the teachings of Islam and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In his address, party General Secretary Fayyaz Ahmed called on the international community to take stern action against the atrocities perpetrated by India on unarmed Kashmiris and to put pressure on the Indian leadership to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.

Party leaders Qamar Zaman, Nazir Ali, Mohammad Jafar, Mohammad Maqbool and Bashir Montazer also addressed the gathering.

Like this: Like Loading...