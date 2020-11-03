Sikhs hold protest in Jammu to remember 1984 massacre

Jammu, November 03 (KMS): Various Sikh bodies Including Sikh Intellectuals Circle J&K, International Sikh Federation, Council for Civil Liberties, Sikh Student Federation, J&K Sikh Council and Sikh Noujawan Sabha have paid rich tributes to victims of November 1984 Sikh massacre in India saying Indian judiciary has failed to provide justice to Sikh community even after passage of 36 years of the organized genocide.

Senior Sikh leaders including S. Narinder Singh Khalsa, S. Harmanan Singh, S. Harasis Singh. S. Manmohan Singh and S. Devinder Singh, today, staged a protest in Jammu against the systematic and organized genocide of unarmed innocent Sikhs in November 1984 in India saying that Sikh community can never forget this genocide.

Sikh leaders while addressing the protestors said that on the one hand the killers of innocent Sikhs are roaming free in India and on the other hand many innocent Sikhs are languishing in various Indian Jails for the past more than 30 years without any trial.

They said that Kashmiri Sikhs hailed the resolution of Ontario region of Canada and ten states of US for passing motion in their respective assemblies, calling 1984 anti-Sikh riots as genocide.

“We are equally thankful to Prime Minister of Canada and many other liberal NPPs for officially recognizing that the murder of tens of thousands of Sikhs was an attempt on genocide.”

They also demanded justice in the 2000 massacre of Sikhs at Chattisingpura in IIOJK.

