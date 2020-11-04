Bosnian President calls for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute

Islamabad, November 04 (KMS): Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic, has called for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in the light of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he made the remarks during his meeting with Pakistan Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Bosnian President said that human rights should be respected in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan and Bosnia enjoy close relations and his visit will further strengthen bilateral relations.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the Bosnian president about the situation in IIOJK and appreciated his statement on the occupied territory.

Like this: Like Loading...