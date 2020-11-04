Demo in Srinagar against anti-people policies of authorities

Srinagar, November 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the residents of Batwara area of Srinagar held a protest demonstration against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

A large number of people including men, women and children, assembled near Badami Bagh Cantt. Road in Srinagar and blocked the traffic for many hours. They protested against the water scarcity in their area.

They said that their houses had been provided the water connection, but there was no water supply running through those pipes, with the result they were facing tremendous difficulties due to water shortage in the area. They said that occupation authorities were not paying any attention to the problems faced by them.

They demanded of the Srinagar administration to look into their difficulties and provide them the water supply in the area.

Meanwhile, traffic remained suspended on the road for some time which was later restored after the police officials reached the spot. They requested the protestors to call off their protest, assuring them that their problem will be taken up with concerned authorities and the problem they are facing will be addressed very soon.

People also held protest demonstrations in Bijbehara and Kulgam areas against anti-people policies of the occupation authorities.

