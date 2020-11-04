FO summons Indian diplomat, protests over ceasefire violations

Islamabad, November 04 (KMS): A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over recent ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation Forces along the Line of Control.

The ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation Forces along LoC resulted in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that such senseless acts are clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

He said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

He said by raising tensions along the LoC and the working boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

Like this: Like Loading...