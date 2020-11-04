India’s lust for regional hegemony continues

Indian Air force to get three more Rafale jets

New Delhi, November 04 (KMS): India’s lust for hegemony in the region continues unabated as the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be getting three more Rafale fighter jets from France today.

The first batch of five Rafale jets had arrived in India on July 28 and was officially inducted on September 10 by the Narendra Modi government. With the induction of these aircraft, the IAF will have total of eight Rafale fighter aircraft.

The three Rafale jets will be operationalised within a few days in view of the ongoing situation, a top Indian government source told India Today.

The previously procured Rafale fighters have already been operationalised and have also been deployed in Ladakh in IIOJK.

Pakistan has already expressed concern over India’s acquisition of a new fleet of Rafale jets and warned that such nuclear-capable systems could lead to an arms race in South Asia.

“The transfer of advanced systems, where there is an open intention of conversion into nuclear delivery platforms, calls into question the commitment of international suppliers to non-proliferation commitments,” said the then Foreign Office Spokesperson, Aisha Farooqui, at a weekly press briefing on July 30, 2020.

It is to mention here that India is one of the leading countries that has expanded its military and defence related imports from other arms exporters. India signed a $5 billion deal for Russian S-400 surface to air missile defence systems in 2018. In addition to that, India and Russia have already signed deals worth $14.5 billion of Russian-made weapons, which also include a deal to deliver 11356 class frigates to Indian forces.

India has inked the biggest weapons deal with the US which includes the sale of sensitive military equipment and New Delhi has already announced that it will purchase more than $3 billion worth of defence equipment from Washington. India and the US signed a key defence deal last week of October, 2020. The deal, announced during the bi-annual so-called “two plus two” meeting in New Delhi, will give Indian military access to data that are considered vital for the firing of missiles, armed drones and other targets with precision.

