Kashmiris will achieve Jammu martyrs’ mission: Khawaja Firdous

Srinagar, November 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement Khawaja Firdous has said that Kashmiri people will continue their struggle till freedom from India, the mission of November 1947 Jammu martyrs, is achieved.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar paying homage to the Jammu martyrs said that the sacred blood of the martyrs would not be allowed to waste. He said that in November 1947, RSS goons, Dogra soldiers and Indian Army troops martyred thousands of Kashmiri Muslims through deception.

The Hurriyat leader said that Kashmiri people could not forget these sacrifices and added that India had been engaged in various conspiracies in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since 1947 and was now violating international law by resorting to the Israeli-style tactics to change the demography in IIOJK.

Khawaja Firdous said that the Indian government had on August 5 last year repealed Articles 370 and 35-A to pave the way for settlement of outsiders in the territory and now new land laws are being enacted to deprive Kashmiris of their lands.

He said, India does not need the people of Kashmir but the land. He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...