Tehreek-e-Istiqlal holds anti-India protest in AJK

Muzaffarabad, November 04 (KMS): An anti-India protest demonstration was held at Thothal, Azad Jammu and Kashmir wherein participants denounced Modi-led fascist Indian government for conspiring to snatch away the Muslim majority status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest was organized by Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Youth Wing AJK chapter and it was led by Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Youth Wing Chairman Tanveer Durrani and Vice Chairman Munir Konshay.

Other youth wing leaders including Riaz Awan, Maroof Qureshi, Chaudhry Shakoor, Muhammad Ashraf, Waqas Zinageri, Seerat Parray, Khalid Shah and a large number of youth took part in the demonstration. High-pitched anti-India slogans were raised on the occasion.

