Two killed in mishap on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar, November 04 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two persons were killed and another was injured in a road accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The accident took place when a car on way from Udhampur to Ramban hit the Gate of Chennani Nashri Tunnel resulting in the on spot death of two persons Bittu Sharma and Sudesh Pandit and injuring of another, Ganesh Gotam.

Meanwhile, a BJP worker Nitish Sharma was abducted by unknown persons in Badgam district.

On the other hand, massive fire broke out at multiple locations in Lolab forest area of Kupwara district on Tuesday. A major part of the forest area turned to ashes, the local eyewitness told media men. The fire, which is gradually spreading to other parts of the forest area, has damaged the green gold to a great extent.

