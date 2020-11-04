World community should take notice of Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Islamabad, November 04 (KMS): President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take note of atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian security forces against Muslims and other minority groups in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and rest of the country.

He was talking to newly appointed envoys of China, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Maldives in Islamabad.

He also highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian security forces against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said India has transformed the entire valley into world’s largest open-air prison.

The President said Pakistan wants to further strengthen and enhance economic, trade and political relations with friendly countries.

The President briefed the envoys about the steps taken by Pakistan to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Earlier, Ambassador-designate of China Nong Rong, Ambassador-designate of Afghanistan Najibullah Alikhil, Ambassador-designate of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio and High Commissioner-designate of Maldives Ms. Farzana Zahir presented their credentials to the President.

