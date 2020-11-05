APHC, other Hurriyat leaders pay tributes to Jammu martyrs

Srinagar, November 05 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the great sacrifices of Jammu martyrs.

Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were killed in the first week of November in 1947 by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian army and Hindu hooligans in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the 6th November 1947 tragedy as the worst kind of genocide in human history. He appealed people to arrange prayer meetings in their respective localities and pay tributes to those innocent Muslims who were brutally murdered by goons associated with various communal and fascist forces irrespective of age or gender.

“Under a well-planned strategy nearly about 6 lakh Muslims, young, old, men, women and children were taken away from their locations and killed brutally. Thousands of Muslim women were raped and molested in the most inhuman massacre by these fascist forces,” he added.

Meanwhile, APHC, today, held a prayer meeting to mark the day. General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani presided over the meeting.

Members of the Executive Committee of APHC including Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, Yasmeen Raja, Abdul Hamid Ilahi, Fayaz Ahmed, Khawaja Firdous, Bashir Ahmed Butt, Bashir Ahmed Andrabi and Shaheen Iqbal attended the meeting while Arshid Aziz and Shahid Iqbal Sartaj participated through phone.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Jammu, said that November 6, 1947 was a dark chapter in the history of the whole world. He said, “It is difficult to find a precedent in human history for the day on which the sectarians systematically killed lakhs of people in 1947.”

He said that the people of Kashmir would continue the mission of Kashmiri martyrs till complete success.

Hurriyat leader, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in a statement in Srinagar said that the aim of this brutal massacre was to change the Muslim majority character of Jammu and change its demography.

He added that repealing Roshni Act was with same ulterior motives to snatch land from Muslims in Kashmir which had created panic among the Muslim population of Jammu.

The Patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Farida Bahanji in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Jammu cannot be forgotten in any situation and this incident is a beacon for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and an important event in the history of Kashmir. “This tragedy is a day of renewal for us every year,” she added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar in a statement in Srinagar termed the great sacrifices offered by the lakhs of Muslims in Jammu as a biggest asset to the ongoing movement of right to self-determination. movement.

He said the sacrifices rendered by the lakhs of people will be written in the history of Kashmir with golden letters and these martyrs will always be remembered for their priceless sacrifice for a great and sacred cause.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz Chairperson, Yasmeen Raja in a statement in Srinagar said that on November 6, 1947 the Muslims of Jammu were massacred and till now the authorities were killing the innocent people of the territory.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that under a conspiracy the Dogra army massacred lakhs of Muslims from Jammu on November 6, 1947.

The spokesman of Jammu Kashmir National Front in a statement in Srinagar said, the massacre goes down in Kashmir history as a Muslim holocaust in which hundreds and thousands of men, women and even children were ruthlessly killed and murdered.

Recalling the dreadful memories of the tragic events he said, “The massacre marks the beginning of systematic genocide and ethnic cleansing of Muslims.”

The Acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the massacre of Muslims in Jammu was the most horrible incident of Kashmir that continued to haunt Kashmiris despite the passage of over seven decades.

He said, “Hindu chauvinists aided and abetted by Dogra Maharaja wiped out the entire Muslim population of Jammu with mala-fide intent to alter demography of the region.”

He termed it as the worst example of genocide and ethnic cleansing and said that during the intervening period of time (27th Oct 1947 to 6th Nov 1947) thousands of Muslims were massacred in Jammu by mobs led by the extremist Hindus.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt in a statement issued on the eve of Jammu Martyrs Day, said, November 6, 1947 is a very tragic, humorous and tragic bloody chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir which can never be forgotten.

He said that lakhs of Muslims from Jammu were martyred on this day under the pretext of sending them to Pakistan.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf in a statement in Islamabad, paying tributes to the martyrs, said, Kashmiris clearly know the ghastly Indian mindset and their pathological hatred for Muslims.

He said that the valiant Kashmiri people would continue to commemorate the day and would not take rest till accomplishing the liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

