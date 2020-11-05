Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia calls for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute

Islamabad, November 05 (KMS): Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic has called for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute in the light of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He made the remarks during his meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

The Bosnian President said human rights should be respected in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bosnian President said Pakistan and Bosnia enjoy close relations and his visit will further strengthen bilateral relations.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the Bosnian president about the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and appreciated his statement on the occupied territory.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both the countries have always stood by each other in difficult times. He said Pakistan desires to expand relations with Bosnia in different fields including bilateral trade, education, culture and people to people contacts.

The Foreign Minister said high level exchanges will further strengthen the bilateral relations.

Like this: Like Loading...