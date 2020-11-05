‘China’s position on the Kashmir issue consistent, clear’

Beijing, November 05 (KMS): China has said issues regarding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) should be resolved peacefully and properly according to the UN charter, relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and bilateral agreements.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang reiterated that China’s position on IIOJK was ‘consistent and clear’.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin when asked during his regular briefing to comment on Pakistan’s decision to accord provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan region said, “I have noted relevant reports. China’s position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear.

