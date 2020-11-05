COAS lauds Kashmiris’ resilience

Rawalpindi, November 05 (KMS): Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated resilience of Kashmiri population who are being deliberately targeted by Indian Army on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

While visiting Corps Headquarters Rawalpindi, he reiterated that Pakistan Army will continue ensuring protection and security of people along the Line of Control.

The Army Chief was given comprehensive briefing on prevalent situation along LOC and operational preparedness of the formations.

General Bajwa was also briefed on the developmental work being undertaken in Rawalpindi Cantonment. He expressed his satisfaction over the progress and appreciated the civil administration in this regard.

Like this: Like Loading...