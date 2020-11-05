Human rights of Kashmiris must be respected: Bosnian President

Islamabad, November 05 (KMS): Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic has said that human rights of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) must be respected.

He stated this at a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. He also stressed for the resolution of the dispute in line with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

Pakistan and Bosnia also have agreed to improve the volume of trade and expand cooperation in different fields.

Later, in a joint media talk, Prime Minister Imran Khan pointed out that the trade between the two countries currently stands at four point five million Euros which is nothing. He said both the sides have decided to hold further deliberations to improve trade and cooperation in every field.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the Bosnian President for his principled stance on Kashmir dispute. He said India has been taken over by a fascist regime that is not only persecuting innocent people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir but also targeting its minorities especially the Muslims.

Voicing his concerns over rising trend of Islamophobia, the Prime Minister said freedom of speech shouldn’t be used as a tool to hurt the sentiments of any religious community. He said desecration of holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallaallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim-un Nabiyeen causes the greatest pain to the Muslims and the Western countries must understand it.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia said both the countries have stood by each other in difficult times.

Sefik Dzaferovic strongly condemened Islamophobic incidents in the world. He said these are unacceptable and religious feelings of the Muslims should not be hurt. He called for a dialogue to build bridges and evolve unity around diversity.

The Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia said there are great opportunities of cooperation between the two countries in diverse areas including military, agriculture and diplomacy.

Sefik Dzaferovic was appreciative of the fact that Pakistan has successfully tackled the COVID-19 pandemic. He thanked Pakistan for offering assistance to Bosnia in fight against the pandemic.

He also invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Bosnia.

Earlier, the two sides signed two MOUs. One was related to Scientific and Technological Cooperation and the other about readmission of their own citizens and the accompanying protocol.

