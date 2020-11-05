Indian army backed dreaded gunman Papa Kishtwari dies in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 05 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, former Indian army backed dreaded gunman, Papa Kishtwari died at a Police Hospital in Srinagar, today.

Police said that Kishtwari was not feeling well inside the jail and was brought for health check-up at the hospital where he died after having a cardiac arrest.

Kishtwari whose real name is Ghulam Mohammad Lone was a notorious gunman who killed hundreds of civilians including over 150 people in his hometown Pampore, Pulwama, in the 90s in IIOJK.

