Indian troops launch CASOs in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 05 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian troops have launched violent cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

The troops launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Shopian, Pulwama and Islamabad in south Kashmir and at several places in the north Kashmir region.

The door-to-door search operations are underway in several villages of these areas.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen looted 60 lakh from cash van of IIOJK Bank in Shopian area, today.

