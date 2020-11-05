Modi poised to repeat Jammu tragedy

Srinagar, November 05 (KMS): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the Jammu Martyrs’ Day, tomorrow, with renewed pledge to thwart Indian machinations and to continue the martyrs’ mission till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were massacred by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian army and Hindu extremists in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their separate statements hailed the great sacrifices of the martyrs.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the 6th November 1947 tragedy as the worst kind of genocide in human history. He appealed people to arrange prayer meetings in their respective localities and pay tributes to those innocent Muslims who were brutally murdered, regardless of age and gender, by goons associated with various Hindu communal and fascist forces. The spokesman said that under a well-planned strategy, thousands of Muslims were taken away from their locations and killed in cold blood and several Muslim women were raped and molested.

APHC, today, organized a prayer meeting to mark the day. It was presided over by APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed and attended by Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, Yasmeen Raja, Fayaz Ahmed Butt, Khawaja Firdous, Bashir Ahmed Butt, Bashir Andrabi and Shaheen Iqbal.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Farida Bahanji, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Umer Adil Dar, Jammu and Kashmir National Front and Hurriyat AJK leaders Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt and Zahid Ashraf in their statements said that November 6, 1947 was a dark chapter in the history of Kashmir. They cautioned that Modi-led fascist Indian government was poised to repeat the sad story of November 1947 in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched violent cordon and search operations in different areas of Shopian, Pulwama and Islamabad in south Kashmir and at several places in the north Kashmir. The door-to-door search operations were underway in several areas till the filing of this report.

Body of a missing policeman identified as Muhammad Ashraf was found in Budgam, today. He went missing during duty hours, yesterday.

