Two persons shot dead, two injured in firing in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 05 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two persons were killed and another two were injured in separate incidents of firing in Pulwama district, today.

Unknown gunmen fired upon the shopkeeper, Mohammad Ayoub Ahangar in Tral town of Pulwama district. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival, a police officer said. In less than an hour after the killing of the shopkeeper, a cab driver, identified as Mohammad Aslam was also killed by unknown gunmen in Wanpora, Kakapora area of the district.

In another incident, two persons were injured in the firing by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Lalpora area of Pulwama district.

Like this: Like Loading...